Foureira’s “Yeah Yeah Fire” is officially Eurovision’s hottest meme!

Eleni Foureira has gone Viral!

Despite coming second overall in Eurovision 2018, there’s no dispute over who’s song came first in the meme stakes.

Eleni Foureira of Cyprus represented her country with the catchy song ‘Fuego’, which simply means fire.

Before the contest, Foureira was asked to explain what the title of her song meant in an interview.

She seemed to think it was pretty obvious, so she simply responded:

Since then, Twitter can’t get enough of the super hot phrase, and it’s become a meme:  

 

 

 

 

