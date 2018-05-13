Foureira’s “Yeah Yeah Fire” is officially Eurovision’s hottest meme!

Despite coming second overall in Eurovision 2018, there’s no dispute over who’s song came first in the meme stakes.

Eleni Foureira of Cyprus represented her country with the catchy song ‘Fuego’, which simply means fire.

Before the contest, Foureira was asked to explain what the title of her song meant in an interview.

She seemed to think it was pretty obvious, so she simply responded:

Since then, Twitter can’t get enough of the super hot phrase, and it’s become a meme:

Guys I I couldn’t stop myself … I needed to post this…I’m dying 😂😂😂yeah yeah fire #fuego #teamcyprus pic.twitter.com/HlgulzBTMj — Eleni Foureira (@foureira_eleni) May 10, 2018

Guys I I couldn’t stop myself … I needed to post this…I’m dying 😂😂😂yeah yeah fire #fuego #teamcyprus pic.twitter.com/HlgulzBTMj — Eleni Foureira (@foureira_eleni) May 10, 2018

me: only deepful and meaningful lyrics gets to me Eleni Foureira: yeah yeah fire me: pic.twitter.com/zPcQqSSklc — san 🇪🇪🇨🇾🇫🇮🇫🇷 (@escmulti) May 5, 2018

I just said “yeah, yeah” to respond to a question my Mum asked me AND YOU HAVE NO IDEA HOW HARD IT WAS NOT TO SAY “yeah, yeah, fire.” — Rebecca – Y’ALL DID FRANCE DIRTY! 🇫🇷 (@life_asbecky) May 7, 2018

I would rest in peace with this pic.twitter.com/z9JwlCZ9T0 — I Heard Them Calling yeah yeah fire (@lgranka) May 6, 2018

Source: indy100