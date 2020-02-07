France begins shutting down Mosques & schools in crackdown on “political Islam”

The French government has started shutting down mosques, schools, and other Islamic establishments in a major nationwide crackdown on “political Islam” in France.

French authorities have closed down over 150 closed associations linked to the proliferation of radical Islamist political ideology across fifteen districts throughout France.

The government has so far shut down 129 drinking establishments, 12 mosques, four schools, and nine other associations with links to “political Islam and communitarianism,” France’s Secretary of State for the Interior Laurent Nuñez announced.

“We fight against political Islamism that suggests that the law of God is superior to that of the Republic,” Nuñez warned as he spoke to members of the French press.

