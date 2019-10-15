France calls on UEFA to punish Turkey over players’ military salute in Euro qualifier

Some Turkish footballers celebrated the equaliser by doing a military salute

France has called on UEFA to punish Turkey after several Turkish international footballers again celebrated scoring a goal by making military-style salutes in front of their fans in Paris.

Several players made the controversial gesture – for the second time in a week – during their Euro 2020 qualifier at the Stade de France after Kaan Ayhan equalised for Turkey in their 1-1 draw with their French opponents.

Politicians across France had taken to social media earlier to call for Monday’s match to be cancelled – after Turkish players performed similar salutes in Friday’s victory over Albania following Cenk Tosun’s last-minute goal in Istanbul. UEFA said later that it would examine the incident.

Days earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched military operations against Kurdish forces in northeast Syria after US President Donald Trump suddenly withdrew American troops.

The France–Turkey match went ahead amid high security, given France’s opposition to the Turkish military offensive.

more at euronews.com