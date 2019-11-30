France to summon Turkey’s ambassador after Erdogan slams Macron’s NATO comments

Erdogan: “Have your own brain death checked. These statements are suitable only to people like you who are in a state of brain death”

The French government will summon the Turkish envoy in Paris for talks after what it termed “insults” by Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who accused Emmanuel Macron of suffering “brain death”, the president’s office said Friday.

Erdogan repeated an expression Macron had used to describe NATO to hit back at the French leader over his criticism of fellow NATO member Turkey‘s intervention against Kurdish forces in Syria.

“This is not a statement, these are insults,” an Élysee official said, adding: “The ambassador will be summoned to the ministry to explain things.”

The official added that France had “no comment to make on these insults.”

Read more: france24