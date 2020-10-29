France: Turks attack Armenians in Lyon’s neighborhoods! (videos)

As soon as it got dark, amid a curfew, Turks took to the streets shouting “Allah Akbar” and “Where are the Armenians?”

Hundreds of Turks took to the streets of Lyon, France on Wednesday night during the curfew, threatening to destroy shops owned by Armenians.

According to the French media, about 150 Turks attacked the Armenian neighborhoods of Lyon, while the Turkish website “DuvaR english” has posted a video on Twitter.

As soon as it got dark and amid a curfew in nine major French cities, including Lyon, about 150 Turks took to the streets and began threatening Armenians, shouting “Allah Akbar” and “Where are the Armenians?”.