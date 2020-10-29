France: Turks attack Armenians in Lyon’s neighborhoods! (videos)

Hundreds of Turks took to the streets of Lyon, France on Wednesday night during the curfew, threatening to destroy shops owned by Armenians.
According to the French media, about 150 Turks attacked the Armenian neighborhoods of Lyon, while the Turkish website “DuvaR english” has posted a video on Twitter.
Yesterday morning, Armenians demonstrated on the highway leading to Valencia and Vienna, expressing their anger against the aggression of Azerbaijan and Turkey against Nagorno-Karabakh.
During the demonstration, a group of Turks attacked the protesters with hammers and knives, injuring more than ten people, including a child.
“Allahu Akbar (God is great) is not a nationalist slogan, but an Islamic slogan”, wrote one user, commenting on the controversial video posted on Twitter by the Arabic-language website DuvaR.
“Erdogan is trying to wipe out the Armenians from the Earth”, wrote another user.