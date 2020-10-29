France: Turks attack Armenians in Lyon’s neighborhoods! (videos)

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: October 29, 2020

As soon as it got dark, amid a curfew, Turks took to the streets shouting “Allah Akbar” and “Where are the Armenians?”

Related Stories

Hundreds of Turks took to the streets of Lyon, France on Wednesday night during the curfew, threatening to destroy shops owned by Armenians.

According to the French media, about 150 Turks attacked the Armenian neighborhoods of Lyon, while the Turkish website “DuvaR english” has posted a video on Twitter.

See Also:

Full moon to shine on Halloween for the first time since 1944

UPD- Islamic terrorist decapitates woman in Church in France – Three people were killed in the attack (video)

Yesterday morning, Armenians demonstrated on the highway leading to Valencia and Vienna, expressing their anger against the aggression of Azerbaijan and Turkey against Nagorno-Karabakh.

During the demonstration, a group of Turks attacked the protesters with hammers and knives, injuring more than ten people, including a child.

As soon as it got dark and amid a curfew in nine major French cities, including Lyon, about 150 Turks took to the streets and began threatening Armenians, shouting “Allah Akbar” and “Where are the Armenians?”.

“Allahu Akbar (God is great) is not a nationalist slogan, but an Islamic slogan”, wrote one user, commenting on the controversial video posted on Twitter by the Arabic-language website DuvaR.

“Erdogan is trying to wipe out the Armenians from the Earth”, wrote another user.

Tags With: