Fraport posts record passenger traffic in its 14 regional airports for 2018

It is estimated to have raised traffic by over 19%

Fraport-Greece reported that passengers arriving at the company’s terminals exceeded 29 million (29.8 million) recording an 8.9% increase in traffic in 2018.

According to the latest December data released by the company, the 14 regional airports saw a significant rise in international traffic, which reached 22,914,952 passengers, showing an increase of 11.5%. Domestic passengers stood at 6.962.251 marginally higher than the previous year (2017).

Among the airports with the highest rate of passenger traffic are the airports of Kefalonia (+ 21%), Kavala (20.4%), Corfu (15.3%), Mykonos (15.6%), flights are recorded at Aktion (+ 2.6%) and Skiathos airports (3.3%).

In terms of aircraft traffic, overall, the number of flights to Fraport’s airports amounted to 230,126, showing an increase of 7.4%. Of these, 149,668 were international flights.

It is estimated that in the period 2017-2018, Fraport managed to increase passenger traffic in the 14 regional airports by a total of over 19%.