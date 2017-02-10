French authorities to build glass wall around Eiffel Tower

French authorities are planning to erect a 2.5-meter-high bulletproof glass wall around the Eiffel Tower, following the recent Islamic terrorist attack at the Louvre museum. The cost of the wall is estimated to amount to 20 million euros and is expected to be ready within the next couple of months, according to statement released by the Paris municipality. The new wall will replace the temporary barriers currently encircling the iconic Parisian landmark, which had been put in place for security reasons for the Euro 2016 Football Championship last summer. “Terrorist threats are still high in Paris. For this reason, special security measures must be taken for the most vulnerable monuments, starting with the Eiffel Tower”, said the city’s Deputy Mayor, Jean-Francois Martins.