The funeral of George Baltadoros, the Greek squadron leader who was killed when his Mirage 2000-5 fighter jet crashed into the Aegean Sea north-east of the island of Skyros, will be held on Saturday, April 14, 2 pm at the village of Morfovouni, Karditsa. The pilot was killed when his fighter jet was returning to base after intercepting Turkish jets over the Aegean Sea.