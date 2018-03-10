FYROM diaspora in Australia petition government to recognise FYROM as “Macedonia”

According to a report by Greek-Australian news outlet, “Neos Kosmos” over 3,000 people have signed a petition on the Parliament of Australia website asking for Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) to be recognised as the ‘Republic of Macedonia’.

The petition is active and the FYROM Australian community is holding a campaign asking people to go on the website and sign the petition (Petition Number EN0512) addressed to the Speaker of the House of Representatives and Members of the House of Representatives.

The following is listed as the petition’s terms:

Petition Reason: “Australia recognises the Republic of Macedonia as “The former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.”

Australia says its position is in accordance with UN terminology.

However, 140 UN members, including four of five permanent UN Security Council members (the UK, USA, Russia and China), recognise the Republic of Macedonia by its historical and constitutional name.

source: neoskosmos.com