FYROM PM Zaev congratulates Greek PM Tsipras on Prespes Agreement

FYROM Prime Minister Zoran Zaev congratulated his Greek counterpart, Alexis Tsipras shortly after the result of the vote in Greek parliament which ratified the Prespes Agreement on Friday afternoon with 153 votes.

Mr Zaev tweeted on his account uploading a photo of himself and Mr Tsipras on the day of the signing of the agreement in Prespes.

“Congratulations my friend @tsipras_eu, together with our peoples we reached a historical victory. Long live the Prespa Agreement! For eternal peace and progress of the Balkans and in Europe!”, Mr Zaev wrote.