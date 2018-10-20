FYROM vote: Parliament passes constitutional amendments

Eight MPs from the right-wing opposition VMRO DPMNE backed the motion

FYROM’s parliament voted to support the government motion to start the procedure for amending the constitution to change the country’s name, required under the historic Prespa Agreement with Greece.

With 80 votes in favour and 39 against, the House accepted the amendments provided in the deal signed with Greeve in summer on the name dispute.

Out of 48 MPs from the opposition VMRO DPMNE-led coalition, eight voted in favour, which was crucial for the motion to be passed.

The voting took place after a day of inter-party deliberations conducted behind closed doors and marked by high tensions and uncertainty.