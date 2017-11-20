Geological Society announces plan for National Catalogue of Greek GeoSites

“A substantial step for the protection and promotion of the country’s geological heritage”

The Greek Geological Society on Friday announced the launch of an initiative to draw up a National Catalogue of GeoSites in Greece. GeoSites are considered to include geological monuments such as caves, lakes, prehistoric fossils and rocks that have scientific or aesthetic value and should be protected, promoted and examined.

According to the society, such a catalog will be “a substantial step for the protection and promotion of the country’s geological heritage”.

Source: thegreekobserver.com