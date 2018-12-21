German airlines add new destinations to Greece for 2019

Dec, 21 2018 Author: Thema Newsroom

Kalamata, Preveza, Samos and Mykonos are some of the destinations added

German airlines have added new destinations to Greece for 2019.
More specifically, Condor, an airline owned by the Thomas Cook Group in Germany, had added the Kalamata from Hamburg and Kavala, Preveza and Samos from Hannover routes.
Germania, which flies mainly from smaller regional airports in Germany, has added the Berlin-Tegel Airport to Mykonos.

