German airlines add new destinations to Greece for 2019

German airlines have added new destinations to Greece for 2019.
More specifically, Condor, an airline owned by the Thomas Cook Group in Germany, had added the Kalamata from Hamburg and Kavala, Preveza and Samos from Hannover routes.
Germania, which flies mainly from smaller regional airports in Germany, has added the Berlin-Tegel Airport to Mykonos.
