German Foreign Minister says Germany was involved in Greece-FYROM talks

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and his Greek counterpart Nikos Kotzias met in Berlin with the prior admitting that Germany had “intervened” whenever asked regarding the dispute between Greece and FYROM on the name issue. On his part, the Greek Minister spoke of a done deal regarding the name dispute during the joint press conference with his German colleague.

Mr Kotzias reiterated that the work of the foreign ministers of Greece and Skopje had been completed and revealed that as of yesterday, experts from Skopje, Athens and the United Nations are meeting at the Greek Foreign Ministry.

On his part, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, although he stressed that even though Germany was not involved in the negotiation process, he admitted that “where it was asked of us, we had a productive, balancing effect towards one side or the other.”