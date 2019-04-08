German interest in Greek holidays on the rise

The rate of online searches for holidays in Greece via the largest German travel organisations has increased by over 20%, according to findings based on a survey by the TrevoTrend research company on the German market.

The findings were presented at the “FVW Workshop Athens-Attica 2019”, which was hosted on 29 March in Athens by the largest communication network for tourism in Germany FVW Medien, the Greek Chamber of Commerce and the Attica Region, with the support of the Greek Tourism Organisation.

During the workshop, the comparative advantages that Athens and the Attica Region offered for a few days of vacation were presented.

Forty-five professionals from the German market took part, while ideas and suggestions were exchanged and put forward by the Ministry of Tourism, the Greek National Tourism Organization, the Region of Attica and the Greek Tourism Organization and the operators of the Greek tourism market.

During their stay in the Greek capital, the representatives of the German tourist market also made a number of visits to monuments and sights to get acquainted with Athens and Attica.