Germany adds Western Greece to Covid-19 high risk list

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the German government’s central scientific institution in the field of biomedicine announced today that, as of this Sunday, Berlin is removing the Peloponnese from the list of Covid-19 high-risk areas in Europe and adding Western Greece.

“The Peloponnese and three areas in Ireland are off the list of areas at risk,” the Robert Koch Epidemiological Institute (RKI) said Friday.

However, Western Greece has been added to the “red list”, as well as a region in Estonia and the archipelago in the Azores.

According to the German newspaper “Bild”, the classification as a danger zone and the relevant travel warnings by the German Foreign Ministry do not mean a travel ban, but German citizens should avoid them as much as possible.

