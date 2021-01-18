Germany: Muslim “known to police” screams “I’ll kill you all, Allahu akbar”, cops search for…motive!

Jihad Watch made a disturbing revelation regarding the way the German police is approaching the recent serious incident in Frankfurt International Airport.

“So far there is no information about the motivation.”

Yeah, it’s a total mystery. No wonder authorities in the West are getting away with pretending that there is a “far-right” terrorism threat that is greater than the jihad threat. When incidences of jihad happen, authorities pretend not to know what they are.

“Frankfurt International Airport evacuated as armed police swoop on suspect ‘dumping a suitcase and shouting “Allahu Akbar,”‘ by Emily Webber, Mailonline, January 16, 2021 (thanks to Marc):

A man sparked a mass evacuation and armed response at a German airport when he shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ after police confronted him for not wearing a face mask. The 38-year-old man, from Slovenia, acted aggressively towards police at Frankfurt International Airport when police approached him for not wearing a face mask at around 5.16pm today. The man shouted, ‘I will kill you all, Allahu Akbar’, before he abandoned his luggage and attempted to flee the scene. Terminal 1 of the airport was evacuated and footage saw armed officers surrounding a suspect while all passengers were seen standing outside the airport with the regional train station also closed. A Federal Police Directorate Frankfurt Main Airport spokesman said: ‘A federal police patrol approached a Slovenian man who was not wearing mouth and nose protection. ‘He immediately showed aggressive behavior towards the officers and said, “I will kill you all, Allahu Akbar”. ‘Due to his…behavior, the forces deployed assumed that his statement was serious.

