Germany: Only Greece safe for travel

The German Foreign Ministry issued a Covid-19 travel warning to its citizens advising them to avoid visiting European countries, with the only exception being Greece.

According to Deutsche Welle, the recommendation concerns either specific areas of a country or the entire territory. The advisory was part of the German State Department’s updated recommendations and warnings, which are based on estimates by the Robert Koch State Institute of Infectious Diseases in Berlin.

also read

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to visit Athens on October 26

PM Mitsotakis from Evros borders: The new fence is the least we can do to make Greeks feel safe

France, the Netherlands, Slovakia, and Malta have been added to the list of high-risk countries as a whole. The list includes for the first time regions of Poland and -again- Italy. Cyprus, which is considered safe with the exception of the occupied territories, is also included in the category of countries where the warning concerns only certain areas.