The NBA season might be over for Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the “Greek Freak” is not missing a beat, as he hit the gym during his stay in Greece. Giannis and his younger brother Kostas trained together. The NBA star and Kostas, who many believe, including Giannis, will grow up to be better than the Greek Freak visited a gym in Maroussi, Athens to shoot some hoops.