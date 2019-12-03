Giannis Antetokounmpo gifts worn shoes to New York Knicks player after match (video)

The Greek Freak led the Bucks to their 18 win of the season

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a present for the New York Knicks’ 21-year-old centre, Robinson after the end of the match between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Knicks (132-88).

The Greek Freak, who had a double double (29p, 15 rebs) in 3 quarters, and his brother Thanasis were having a friendly chat with Mitchell Robinson when Giannis gifted his worn shoes to the Knicks player.