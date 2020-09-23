Giannis Antetokounmpo makes Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who just won a second straight NBA MVP award, has made the Time magazine “100 Most Influential People” list.
Seven more athletes, (Wade, Osaka, Hamilton, Rapino, Moore, Felix, Mahomes), were also included on the list while the record of the athlete with the most appearances in the list is held by LeBron James with 4 (2005, 2013, 2017, 2019) and Woods follows with 3.
“I once asked Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) what his name meant, and he told me ‘the crown has arrived.’ It certainly has,” Kareem Abdul-Jabbar(@kaj33) writes #TIME100 https://t.co/VbCqnd5Ewo
— TIME (@TIME) September 23, 2020
The magazine asked NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to write a short comment on the Greek Freak’s feat:
I have no doubt that Giannis will extend the NBA records he holds—he already has the highest single-season Player Efficiency Rating, which combines all of a player’s stats, in NBA history—possibly beyond the reach of future generations. But a sports hero is more than records. Giannis sets an example by standing up for what he believes in. After leading the Milwaukee Bucks to the playoffs, he and his team protested the police shooting of Jacob Blake in their home state by refusing to play, sparking a wave of strikes and postponements throughout the NBA. I once asked Giannis what his name meant, and he told me “the crown has arrived.” It certainly has.