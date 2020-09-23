Giannis Antetokounmpo makes Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who just won a second straight NBA MVP award, has made the Time magazine “100 Most Influential People” list.

Seven more athletes, (Wade, Osaka, Hamilton, Rapino, Moore, Felix, Mahomes), were also included on the list while the record of the athlete with the most appearances in the list is held by LeBron James with 4 (2005, 2013, 2017, 2019) and Woods follows with 3.

also read

Conde Nast Traveller: Milos perfect for October holidays

Israeli UN representative walks out on Erdogan’s speech (video)

“I once asked Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) what his name meant, and he told me ‘the crown has arrived.’ It certainly has,” Kareem Abdul-Jabbar(@kaj33) writes #TIME100 https://t.co/VbCqnd5Ewo — TIME (@TIME) September 23, 2020

The magazine asked NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to write a short comment on the Greek Freak’s feat: