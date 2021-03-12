Giannis Antetokounmpo posts triple-double in Bucks’s blowout of Knicks

The Milwaukee Bucks blew the New York Knicks off the court (134-101) with Giannis Antetokounmpo posting a triple-double (24p, 10 assists, 10 rebounds). The win put the Bucks at 19-19.

The match proved to be easy for Milwaukee, with the Greek Freak on the floor for 29 minutes, something that could not prevent him from clenching a triple-double, while also getting one steal and a block. He shot with 8/12, 7/7 shots, and 1/1 three points.

