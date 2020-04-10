Giannis Antetokounmpo thanks medical staff in Greek tweet

NBA super star Giannis Antetokounmpo posted on his twitter account in Greek expressing his family’s gratitude to the medical staff on the front line of the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. He praised them for putting their lives at risk so that the public could soon return to normalcy.

“As a family, we feel the need to thank all our young heroes, doctors, nurses, all those who are risking their health, so that we can get back to our normalcy and the people we love as soon as possible. Know that you give us strength and that this act of self-sacrifice is a precious legacy that will accompany us forever. Friends, let us do our duty, we stay home to make the work of our heroes easier. Stay strong to all! With love, the Antetokounmpo family.”

(1/2) Σαν οικογένεια αισθανομαστε την ανάγκη να ευχαριστήσουμε ολους τους νέους μας ήρωες, γιατρούς, νοσηλευτές , όλους εκείνους που ρισκάρουν την υγεία τους, για να γυρίσουμε το συντομότερο πίσω στην κανονικότητά μας και στους ανθρώπους που αγαπάμε. — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) April 9, 2020

2/2Να ξέρετε μας δίνετε δύναμη και πως αυτη η πράξη αυτοθυσιας είναι μια πολύτιμη προίκα που θα μας συνοδεύει για πάντα.

Φίλοι ας κάνουμε και εμείς το χρέος μας, μένουμε σπίτι για να κάνουμε το έργο των ηρώων μας πιο εύκολο. Καλή δύναμη σ όλους! Με αγάπη οικογένεια Αντετοκουνμπο — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) April 9, 2020

