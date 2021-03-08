Giannis Antetokounmpo: The first Greek MVP of the NBA All Star Game! (videos)

Also, the first European & the first player in history with 100% accuracy in more than ten attempts in All Star Games!

Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to write his own, special story in the magic world of the NBA.

After two consecutive wins of the MVP (most valuable player) award of the regular season of the top league in the world, the “Greek Freak” achieved one of the few goals left on his checklist.

He became the first European to be the most valuable player in the All Star Game and, of course, the first Greek to achieve such a thing.

And no one could deny him this title, as he scored 35 points with 13/13 two points and 3/3 three points, leading LeBron James’ team to victory over the team of Kevin Durant with 170 -150.

GIANNIS IS ON 🔥 16-16 from the field #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/jH178ucAb9 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 8, 2021

Giannis wins the Kia Kobe Bryant #NBAAllStar Game MVP 🏆 pic.twitter.com/kFGN2sYPCy — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 8, 2021

In fact, the “Greek Freak”, became the first player in history with 100% accuracy in more than ten attempts in All Star Games and extended his record as the player with the highest average points in the history of All Star Game.

LeBron James’s team donated $1,250,000 to the Thurgood Marshall Scholarship Fund, while Team Durant donated $500,000 for the United Negro Scholarship.