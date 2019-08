Gigi Hadid urges people to avoid Greece as she was robbed in Mykonos

Spend your money elsewhere she told her millions of social media followers

Gigi Hadid has vowed never to return to Greece after a robbery wrecked her recent Mykonos vacation.

According to a post on her Gisposable Instagram profile, the model became the victim of thieves during the family holiday.

Captioning a bikini selfie, posted on Friday, Gigi wrote: “Got robbed. Never going back lol. Wouldn’t recommend. Spend your money elsewhere (sic).”