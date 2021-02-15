Gina Carano: Disney cut her from “The Mandalorian” but she will now produce & star in upcoming film for The Daily Wire

Actress Gina Carano is partnering with The Daily Wire to produce and star in an upcoming film exclusively for Daily Wire members.

Carano and The Daily Wire announced the new partnership on Friday, two days after the actress was ousted from her role in the Disney Star Wars spinoff show “The Mandalorian”. Disney cut the actress on Wednesday in what critics alleged was a politically-motivated hit.

“The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true. I cried out and my prayer was answered,” Carano said in a statement Friday. “I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

See Also:

Greece is the second most popular pick for European holidaymakers

Turkey Targets Christians in North Cyprus

In announcing the new deal, The Daily Wire is offering a 25% discount for new members with the promo code “GINA.”

The new project is being produced as part of Daily Wire’s partnership with Dallas Sonnier and his production company, Bonfire Legend. The first film produced and distributed by the partnership was the feature-length thriller “Run Hide Fight,” released in January 2021.

Read more: Daily Wire