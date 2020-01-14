Golden State Warriors President weds his partner

They were in a relationship for 9 years

The president of the Golden State Warriors basketball team married his now-husband this week during a San Francisco ceremony.

Rick Welts, the president and chief operating officer of the team, wed Todd Gage at San Francisco City Hall Saturday. They were married by San Francisco Mayor London Breed, Welts announced on Twitter.

Welts came out publicly as gay in 2011, according to NBC News.

He has been a key part of the Warriors’ successful seasons over the last nine years. The team played in five consecutive NBA Finals, winning three of the championships.

Jason Collins, a retired NBA player who was the first openly gay athlete to play in the NBA, tweeted his congratulations to Welts and Gage.

source thehill.com