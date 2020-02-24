Good news for Greek tourism: Warm weather may kill the new coronavirus

Some scientists are also speculating that the coronavirus will not survive long in warmer environments

The COVID-19 outbreak may burn out in the summer as happened with the SARS epidemic in 2003, according to an article published at the caixinglobal.com.

The report notes that many have high hopes for such a positive development, including U.S. President Donald Trump. Some scientists are also speculating that the coronavirus will not survive long in warmer environments, but, whether this is true, it is still up in the air.

The number of new confirmed cases has indeed shown signs of slowing during the past several days, and more patients are being released from hospitals every day. But the point when the number of infected people begins to decline is still not in sight.

