Government Spokesman: “On July 1 Greece is taking the final step to return to normalcy”

“As of today, June 29, children’s camps, twelve-month cinemas, canteens in theaters and cinemas, casinos and cable cars, cultural associations and unions will reopen,” government spokesman Stelios Petsas said at a press briefing on Monday. He added that “conferences, trade fairs, concerts and art events are also allowed”.

However, he stressed that “οn Wednesday, July 1, we are taking the final step to return to normalcy as all the country’s airports will open for international flights”.

At this point, he stressed that “it is very positive that Greece, as a destination, is showing the highest increase in the world in airline ticket booking searches, according to international reports such as by the Financial Times. Also in Kos, a strategic agreement is to be signed tomorrow for the support of Greek tourism between the Minister of Tourism, Haris Theocharis, and the leaders of the TUI Group. This is a very important agreement that shows that TUI, one of our most important strategic partners, gives priority to our country as a European destination and strengthens the effort for the recovery of the Greek tourism after the unprecedented crisis the tourism sector has suffered worldwide”.

Petsas also added that “the day after tomorrow, the arrival of ships from abroad to Greek ports will be allowed. At the same time, the entrance gates at Evzoni, Kakavia, Krystallopigi, Promachonas, Nymfaia, Kastania and Kipi are opening”.

Moreover, he stressed that “the government will ensure the maximum possible protection of the health of workers in the industry, residents in tourist destinations and of course relaxation phenomena will not be allowed. The coronavirus, as the prime minister pointed out at the general assembly of SETE, has not disappeared. Let’s not relax so we don’t pay for it”.

In the meantime, the government is making every effort to support work and entrepreneurship.

Petsas also announced Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ program: “In the afternoon Kyriakos Mitsotakis will participate in the meeting with the COVID-19 research team. An initiative taken in time by the Greek government unites almost the entire research and scientific community of the country, as six research centers and four university institutions are participating, with funding from the General Secretariat for Research and Technology.

Tomorrow, the Prime Minister will chair the Council of Ministers, while on Friday in the “Prime Minister’s Hour”, he will answer in Parliament a question from the head of the Movement for Change, Fofis Gennimata, about the economy and labour issues”.

Source: amna