Government tables proposals for constitutional reforms

In an effort to shift the domestic political discourse away from the difficult negotiations with its creditors and the impasse, the Greek government made its proposals for a constitutional reform public, Monday. The plan, which was published in newspaper “Avgi”, which echoes the leftist government’s positions, included among other things the introduction of a proportional representation electoral system, a 2-year term limit for MPs and the separation of state and Church. The proposals were drawn up by a committee of scientists and professors at the request of Alternate Foreign Minister George Katrougalos. The recommendations also included the establishment of institutions for direct democracy like referendums with the provision of 500,000 signatures for votes on matters of national interest and 1 million signatures for votes laws concerning the economy, as well as the right to vote for expats.