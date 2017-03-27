Government tables proposals for constitutional reforms

Mar, 27 2017 Author: newsroom

Proposals include proportional representation and separation of State and Church

In an effort to shift the domestic political discourse away from the difficult negotiations with its creditors and the impasse, the Greek government made its proposals for a constitutional reform public, Monday. The plan, which was published in newspaper “Avgi”, which echoes the leftist government’s positions, included among other things the introduction of a proportional representation electoral system, a 2-year term limit for MPs and the separation of state and Church. The proposals were drawn up by a committee of scientists and professors at the request of Alternate Foreign Minister George Katrougalos. The recommendations also included the establishment of institutions for direct democracy like referendums with the provision of 500,000 signatures for votes on matters of national interest and 1 million signatures for votes laws concerning the economy, as well as the right to vote for expats.

    Finally! They do something of value. Let’s hope they pass. Judging by the fact that nearly everything they touch seems to turn to sh*t I don’t hold out much hope, but we will see. We are the only country in Europe that still hasn’t separated Church and State, even though we invented Democracy!

    • Gianna

      The church was the only thing that preserved Greek identity, culture and history during the 400 years of Ottoman rule and church owned property is the only thing this worthless government hasn’t sold. They talk about separation but are forcing teaching of islam in grade schools, these marxists are out to destroy Greece.