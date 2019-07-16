Grecotel Filoxenia the first hotel in Greece to offer 5G speed

The Filoxenia Hotel of the Daskalantonakis-Grecotel Group is the first 5G hotel unit in Greece introducing a completely new communication experience for its guests.

In particular, the luxury hotel Filoxenia in Kalamata is fully covered with high-speed 5G technology, as telecom company WIND Hellas launched the first pilot network in urban conditions on July 12th.

“We are delighted that Filoxenia Hotel in Kalamata was chosen for the pilot implementation of Wind’s 5G network, incorporating and exploiting the latest technologies, always aiming at the best service for our visitors”, Ilias Kyriakakis, Member of the Board of Directors and CIO of the Grecotel Group, stated.



Grecotel Filoxenia is located in the most beautiful corner of the Messinian Gulf, overlooking a majestic beach with crystal clear waters. Situated among the lush greenery of ​​40 acres, next to the sea, visitors will feel welcomed in bright rooms with a breathtaking view. Relax in the Jacuzzi pool and indulge in the healing hands of Olive Spa.