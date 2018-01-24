Greece 28th best country out of 80, according to USnews ranking

The country hosting the World Economic Forum, Switzerland is the best in the world, while Greece is ranked 28th in the list of the 80 overall best on the planet, according to the USnews.com website. Greece is barely worse than South Korea, India and Thailand. The survey included a large sample of 21,000 people from all over the world and was compiled collaboration with the Y&R Strategic Marketing and the Unversity of Pensylvania. Canada and Germany followed Switzerland, gaining 2nd and 3rd spot, respectively, while the United Kingdom came in third with Japan closing off the the top 5. Sweden, Australia, the US, France and the Netherlands made the top 10 list. China came in 20th, while Russia (26) and Thailand (27) were just above Greece. Algeria was last in the list.