Greece and EC agree on measures for immigration issue

The Greek government reassured the European Commission that it would be better prepared for a possible rise in refugee flows into Greece during a meeting between Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis and European Commissioner for Migration and Home Affairs Dimitris Avramopoulos in Athens Monday.

Exiting the meeting at Maximos Mansion, Mr. Avramopoulos told reporters the Greek PM reassured him Greece would be ready to deal with a rise in the number of migrants crossing into Greece from Turkey with close cooperation with the EC.

Mr. Avramopoulos was also asked about the reduced number of returns for migrants and refugees from Greece to their countries of origin, simply replying that cooperation with Turkey was part of the EU-Turkey declaration adding he hoped that with good will the outcome would be better.

According to sources, a series of measures were agreed upon during the meeting which is expected to be announced shortly.

According to a report published in Greek newspaper Eleftheros Typos, the number of illegal immigrants and refugees that arrived in Greece via Turkey rose substantially in the month of June.