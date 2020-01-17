Greece: Changes in the leadership of the Armed Forces

PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the ministers taking part in the KYSEA on the recommendation of National Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos

Six months after the elections, the government of Kyriakos Mitsotakis today will decide if it will replace the chiefs of staff at a time when Turkey is pushing its agenda of unlawful claims against Greece.

The question of whether or not today’s current chiefs of General Staff, Army, Navy and Air Force will remain in their posts or not is a concern for officials serving in the Ministry of National Defense.

Government sources respond that the decisions will be taken by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the ministers taking part in the Government Defence & Foreign Affairs Council (KYSEA) on the recommendation of National Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos.