Greece closes borders with Albania and N. Macedonia – Sea transport to Italy halts

A meeting on the development of the spread of the coronavirus in Greece, chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, was held on Sunday at the Maximos Mansion. Following an intensive preparation, a number of public hospitals wings will be offered exclusively for the treatment of people suffering from coronavirus. Additionally, 70 more persons will be added to the staff of the emergency number 1135.

During the meeting it was decided the suspension of all the road, sea, air links with Albania and North Macedonia with exception the transport of goods and the entry of those of Greek nationality or are residing in Greece.

-The suspension of the sea transport to and from Italy for passengers while the transport of goods will continue.

-The ban of cruise ships and tourist boats docking at Greek ports

-The suspension of the air link with Spain

-Coordinated efforts with foreign embassies for the supply of masks in the following days from other countries

-Additionally, to the other legal consequences, 5,000 euros fine will be imposed to those with antisocial behaviour that violate the announced measures

-The operation of the political and MPs offices of New Democracy is suspended.

Meanwhile, Mitsotakis has spoken with Archbishop of Athens and All Greece Ieronymos and asked him the churches to operate only for the necessary rituals and only the necessary people. The issue will be discussed on Monday at the Holy Synod.

The government is determined to take all the necessary measures to protect the health of the citizens and the citizens should show the highest possible personal and social responsibility.

In the meeting participated, State Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis, Deputy Health Minister Vassilis Kontozamanis, Deputy Minister responsible for the government’s coordination Akis Skertsos, professor of the infectious diseases Sotiris Tsiodras, the general secretary for Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias, the head of the prime minister’s diplomatic office Eleni Sourani and the general secretary of the prime minister Grigoris Dimitriadis. Government spokesman and the prime minister’s close associates took part in the meeting via video call.

source athens news agency

