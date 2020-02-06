Greece considers sending soldiers to Mali to fight Islamic terrorists

PM Mitsotakis was open to the request by French President Macron during their meeting in Paris

The Greek government is considering sending a military force in Mali, the former French colony where 4,500 French troops are currently stationed. The issue was discussed between PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis with French President Emmanuel Macron during their recent meeting in Paris.

The Greek government appeared open to the French request to reinforce the French peacekeeping forces in the West African country with a Greek military unit, with the mission of neutralising the Islamist terrorists of jamaat al islam wal muslimin, a group associated with Al-Qaeda.

Apart from Greece, other countries involved in talks for a multinational European force, under French command, include Sweden and Estonia. Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the French President have been seeking ways to build a strategic partnership between the two countries and military co-operation is seen as a key pillar of the new relationship.