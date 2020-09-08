Greece-Cyprus-Israel signed the tripartite military cooperation program for 2021

In the presence of the Chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff of (HNDGS) General Konstantinos Floros and the heads of the military delegations of Cyprus and Israel, the program of tripartite military cooperation between Greece, Cyprus and Israel for 2021 was signed on Tuesday.

According to an announcement issued by the HNDGS, a meeting was held at the Ministry of National Defense between the Greek-Cypriot-Israeli delegations.

With the signing of this program, as pointed out in the announcement, the military cooperation between the Armed Forces of the three countries is further enhanced, by joint exercises and operational activities.

See Also:

Seven mock dogfights over the Aegean Sea between Greek & Turkish fighter jets

The Turkish media set up a crisis scenery for Kastellorizo (video)