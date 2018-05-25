Greece-FYROM talks: No deal!

Special UN negotiator on the name dispute between Greece and FYROM Matthew Nimetz said there was no agreement between Foreign Minister of Greece, Nikos Kotzias and FYROM Nikola Dimitrov, during the talks in New York. The UN diplomat added that the two sides agreed to resume talks in Brussels, according to hellasjournal.com,

Earlier there appeared to be a turn in events as the name Severna Makedonija (North Macedonia) has re-entered the discussion as a possible option.

According to sources, the name had been floated late last night before the end of the 1st round of talks. Meanwhile, the Greek side is said to have rejected the name “Nova Macedonija” (New Macedonia), while the FYROM team oppose the Gorna Macedonija (Upper Macedonia).

Meanwhile, Greek PM Alexis Tsipras stated earlier on Friday that if a descriptive term for the name “Macedonia” was agreed upon it would be a win for Greece.