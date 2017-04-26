Greece in 88th spot in Freedon of Press Index

Greece occupies the disheartening 88th spot in the annual World Press Freedom Index, published by Reporters Without Borders (RSF). Greece managed to climb one spot compared to last year’s list among the 180 countries monitored by the organisation. The group criticised the controversial call to tender held by the Greek government for the concession of television licenses, adding that the Tsipras government had failed to crack down on corruption an implement a satisfactory framework for operation of media outlets in the country. In its report RSF also makes reference to attempts by the Greek government to intervene in the sale of the large media group DOL by appointing a SYRIZA MP (Vasilis Moulopoulos) as the head of a delegation assigned to salvage the group. In its latest World Press Freedom Index, the annual report criticizes Germany for laws on data retention and against whistleblowers. Norway came out top of the index with the world’s most free media. North Korea took over last place from Eritrea, which had occupied the position for a decade. “Even listening to a foreign radio broadcast can lead to a spell in a concentration camp,” the report said of North Korea.

China, Syria, which has become the deadliest country for journalists and Turkmenistan complete the bottom five.

Italy rose 25 places to 52nd place due to the acquittal of journalists tried in the Vatileaks II case, which investigated the Catholic Church.

New Zealand fell eight places, Canada fell four, while Great Britain, the US and Finland all fell two places. The biggest drop was in Nicaragua, which slipped 17 places.

Germany, which fell four positions in 2016 due to death threats against journalists, remained unchanged for 2017, along with Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Belgium, Austria and Estonia.

But the report found journalists in Germany were exposed to frequent attacks, or were often investigated by law enforcement agencies and secret services. Reporters Without Borders criticized Germany’s data retention laws and new laws against whistleblowers.

Seven places ahead of Turkey, “Vladimir Putin’s Russia remains firmly entrenched in the bottom fifth of the index,” in 148th place, the report noted.

