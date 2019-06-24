Greece in most popular tourist destinations for Germans: DER Touristik

Greece is among the most popular tourist destinations for Germans, according to German tour operator DER Touristik for this summer. Turkey, Mallorca, Bulgaria, and Egypt are also in the top choices for German tourists, according to the agency.

In Greece, the most sought-after destinations are Crete, Rhodes, and Kos. DER Touristik operates two hotels in Rhodes, the lti Asterias Beach Resort and the lti Amada Colossos Resort with a high level of guest satisfaction and a rating of 95% and 91% on the German Holidaycheck platform.