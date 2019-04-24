Greece, Israel & USA conclude trilateral “Nobel Dina” exercise

Nobel Dina 2019 saw seamen simulate defending a port against a threat posed by submarines in Israel’s Haifa port

Israel has recently completed the three-week long trilateral Noble Dina 2019 exercise alongside the American and Hellenic naval forces in the Mediterranean.

According to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, the Israeli Navy participated with the INS Keshet and INS Lahav missile ships, as well as Sa’ar 5 and Sa’ar 4.5 missile frigates and the INS Tanin Dolphin 2-class submarine.

The Israeli Air Force also reportedly sent a C-130 Hercules transport aircraft, Ya’sur helicopters, AS565 MA Panther (Atalef) helicopters and Shoval UAVs from the 200th Squadron. Troops from the IAF’s elite Airborne Combat, Search and Rescue Unit 669 also took part in the drill.

The Greek Navy stated that the main objectives of the drill was focused on addressing modern challenges and threats in the marine environment and promoting the level of cooperation and mutual understanding of the three navies.

“The navy sees great importance in exercises of this kind, which strengthen its cooperation with the various fleets in the Mediterranean and beyond,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement to The Jerusalem Post.

