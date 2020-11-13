Greece lockdown: Supermarkets can provide delivery services until 01:00′ after midnight

Specifically from today, Friday 13 November 2020 and throughout the period of the restrictive measures the following apply:
– Food stores (eg supermarkets, mini markets, bakeries etc.), pharmacies and car repair shops will be open until 20.30.
– Especially, for supermarkets and mini markets, it is clarified that they can provide delivery services after 20.30 and until 1 after midnight.
– Kiosks can be open 24 hours a day.
– It is noted that on Sunday, November 15, 2020, the operation of every commercial store that operates in accordance with par. 2 of article 16 of law 4177/2013 (A ‘173) is suspended.
The USAF is putting Death Rays on fighter jets. Yes, Death Rays!
Sean Connery’s ashes to be scattered in his beloved Scotland: “That was his final wish”, says widow
New measures in force from today
As a result of the increasing pressure on the Health system and the abuse that has been observed in recent days in the sms, new horizontal measures have been decided throughout the country.
The movements that will be allowed throughout the country from 9 pm to 5 am will be strictly for work purposes only, exceptional cases of health and escort of citizens’ pets within walking distance from the residence.
During this period, it is still required to send an SMS to 13033 in case of movement for health reasons (sms with code 1) or pet escort (SMS with code 6), as well as the employee certificate in case of movement for work purposes.