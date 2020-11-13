Greece lockdown: Supermarkets can provide delivery services until 01:00′ after midnight

Delivery services will be available after closing at 20:30 and until 01:00 after midnight supermarkets and mini markets in Greece , according to a statement from the Ministry of Development.

Specifically from today, Friday 13 November 2020 and throughout the period of the restrictive measures the following apply:

– Food stores (eg supermarkets, mini markets, bakeries etc.), pharmacies and car repair shops will be open until 20.30.

– Especially, for supermarkets and mini markets, it is clarified that they can provide delivery services after 20.30 and until 1 after midnight.

– Kiosks can be open 24 hours a day.

– It is noted that on Sunday, November 15, 2020, the operation of every commercial store that operates in accordance with par. 2 of article 16 of law 4177/2013 (A ‘173) is suspended.