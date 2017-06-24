Greece lost the ticket to the Women’s Eurobasket final to France 55-77

Greece will play against Belgium for the third place on Sunday

Greece fought but couldn’t win France, which proved beyond doubt why it’s National Team is among the best in the world.

The final score, 55-77, however, is not totally representative of the game. The Greek team was following the score closely up until the third period of the game, but it’s defence collapsed on the fourth period.

The Greek National Team will play on Sunday against Belgium for the third place.

This defeat does not diminish the fact that the Greek National Team had an amazing performance throughout the Eurobasket, beating teams with great history in women’s basketball.