Greece has made the first step to exit the markets as it instructed banks to issue 5-year bonds which will mature in 2024.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, and Société Générale Corporate Investment Bank, will be the six guarantors for the issuance.
The issue will move forward in the “near future”, as noted, dependent on the market conditions.
Greece moves to exit markets for 5-year bond
The Hellenic Republic instructed 6 banks to assume the task
Greece has made the first step to exit the markets as it instructed banks to issue 5-year bonds which will mature in 2024.