Greece ranked among top 8 honeymoon destination on Pinterest

Greece is ranked among the top 8 honeymoon destinations in the world by users of the Pinterest platform, according to a Kuoni survey of 10,000 photo boards related to honeymoon travel on the platform.
Bali emerged as the ultimate dream honeymoon destination, followed by Italy and Hawaii. European destinations are the most popular, with six European countries in the top 20 destinations. See the top 20 destinations according to the frequency found in the Pinterest tables…
20. Fiji – 408 paintings
19. Spain – 415
18. Bahamas – 417
17. Aruba – 442
16. St Lucia – 477
15. Iceland – 499
14. France – 500
13. New Zealand – 601
12. Jamaica – 699
11. Japan – 717
10. Costa Rica – 729
9. India – 734
8. Greece – 757
7. Mexico – 949
6. Thailand – 980
5. Ireland – 980
4. Maldives – 981 north
3. Hawaii – 992 Boards
2. Italy – 997 north
1. Bali – 998 boards