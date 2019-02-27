Greece ranks last among EU countries in matters of Law and Order, NGO finds

The survey was conducted by a US Non-government Organisation World Justice Project in 126 countries

Greece was ranked last among European countries on the issue of “Law and Order” in 2019, according to a survey conducted by the US Non-government Organisation World Justice Project.

The survey was carried out on a sample of 126,000 households and 3,800 specialists in 126 countries worldwide.

Overall, Greece came in 36th on the list of the 126 countries, while, especially in matters of the application of the law, Greece ranked 21st out of all 24 EU member-states, surpassing only Croatia, Bulgaria and Hungary.

In the remaining categories of the fight against corruption, open government, respect for human rights and justice, Greece occupied the spots between 18th and the 22nd, as Kathimerini reported.