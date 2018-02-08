Greece to borrow 3bn euros at 3.5% from markets

Greece will borrow 3 billion euros at a 7-year 3.5% yield after the offer book closed with bids close to 7 billion euros. Top sources in the Greek Finance Ministry expressed their satisfaction over the outcome of the offer. Their satisfaction with the outcome of the offer book was the highest source of the Treasury.

Following his meeting with European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici, Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said: “We proved today after going to the markets that not only can we raise money, but we can do it under conditions that are not ideal” explaining that there was widespread turmoil in international markets over the past few days.