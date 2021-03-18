Greece to open for Russian tourists on May 14

Greece is steadily among the most popular destinations for Russian tourists in 2021, with the tour operators focusing on travel to Greece and local operators forecasting that, if the Covid-19 pandemic conditions allow, between 400,000 to 500,000 Russians will choose Greece this summer.

The promising message came out of the Russian tourist exhibition MITT 2021 held on March 16-18 in Moscow with the participation, after a year of absence, of the Greek National Tourist Organisation (GNTO).

The Greek participation was distinguished on Wednesday with the ‘Bright Exhibiting’ award, which was received by the chief of GNTO in Russia Polykarpos Efstathiou from the director of MITT, Artem Chernyshev.

Greece took part as a partner country this year, with a 153 sq. m pavilion dominated by the country’s new campaign slogan for Greek tourism – “All you want is Greece”.

Greek Tourism Minister Haris Theoharis sent an invitation-message on the first day of the exhibition to the tour operators and to the journalists. “Traditionally, both luxury and pleasure tourism. along with pilgrimage tourism and of course the sun and the sea of Greece, steal the hearts of our friends, the tourists from Russia. We believe that this can be even further reinforced this year and we can have even more satisfied tourists,” he noted.

source tornosnews.gr