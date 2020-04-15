Greece-Turkey relations: Turkey continues provocations as 2 F-16s fly above Greeks islands

They flew over Lesvos, Chios and Samos on Holy Wednesday

Turkey continued the provocative tactic of conducting illegal overflights above Greek islands – and not only uninhabited but also large ones such as Lesvos, Chios and Samos, on Holy Wednesday.

Within a span of 17 minutes, a pair of Turkish F-16 fighter jets carried out a total of eight overflights in six islands.

Two of the illegal entries into Greek national airspace took place over the east coast of Samos.

Samos was the focal point of most of the violations, as the Turkish fighters flew twice over the Greek island at 12:52 and 12:53 at noon on Holy Wednesday.

This was followed by overflights at 12:56 over Arkioi and Grylousa, at 12:57 over Lipsi and at 12:59 over Farmakonisi, with all overflights at 27,000 feet.