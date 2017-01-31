Greece unemployment “champion”, Eurostat data shows

The Greek unemployment rate is the highest among the19 Eurozone countries, according to official data released by Eurostat Tuesday. The figures revealed that the jobless rate in Greece stood at 23%, compared to the EC19 average of 9.6. The data showed that Greece also had the highest number of unemplotyed youth with 44.2%, followed by Spain (42.9%) and Italy (40.1%). The Czech Republic (3.5%) and Germany (3.9%) were the countries with the least unemployed. Then total number of unemployed people in the Eurozone is over 15 million, 121,000 less than November.